Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.150–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.85.

ALK opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

