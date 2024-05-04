Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

