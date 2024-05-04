Choreo LLC Takes $273,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $591,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $161.23 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

