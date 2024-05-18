Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

