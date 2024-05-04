Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $48,552,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

