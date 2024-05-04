Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 2.2 %

EOS stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

