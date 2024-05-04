Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 2.2 %
EOS stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
