Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

