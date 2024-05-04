BCE Inc. (BCE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on July 15th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52 week low of C$43.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.88.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0377747 EPS for the current year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
