Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after buying an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,818,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 277,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 247,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

