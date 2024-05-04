Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,182 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCAF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.