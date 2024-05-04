Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,264 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

