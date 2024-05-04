Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,264 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JEPQ opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.