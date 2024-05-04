Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,264 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.