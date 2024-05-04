Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.