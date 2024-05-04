Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 242,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.