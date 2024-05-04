Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Robert E. Sanchez Sells 10,539 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 441,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

