Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

