Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

