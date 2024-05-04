Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $476,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $381.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.56 and a 200-day moving average of $348.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.