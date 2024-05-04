Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $380,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RFV opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $119.56.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

