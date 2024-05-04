Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,871 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,331,000 after buying an additional 406,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,950,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 611,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

