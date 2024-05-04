XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.66

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.73. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 45,313 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XBiotech Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBiotech stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of XBiotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

