Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %

NSP stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

