Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $13.40. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6,525,174 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRSH

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403 over the last three months. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.