Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $13.40. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6,525,174 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.
Read Our Latest Report on FRSH
Insider Activity at Freshworks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Freshworks Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.