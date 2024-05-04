Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $481.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $308,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

