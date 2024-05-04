FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.