FY2026 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KNTK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 338,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

