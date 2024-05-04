GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 1.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $164.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $154.82 and last traded at $153.73. 533,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,404,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GEV. Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $673,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $2,892,000.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

