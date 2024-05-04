Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

BELFB stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $740.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.71%.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $6,041,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

