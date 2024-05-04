Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $81.96 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 576,643 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,748,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Federal Signal by 946.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 291,309 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.