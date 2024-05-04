Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

