Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00.

Generac Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 318,664 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

