Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ares Capital Price Performance
ARCC stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
