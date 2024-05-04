Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $152.33 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.