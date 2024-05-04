Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

