George H. Conrades Sells 25,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $318.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 760,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $80,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

