Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLED. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $170.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. Universal Display has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

