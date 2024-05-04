Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

