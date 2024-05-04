Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
EFAS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
