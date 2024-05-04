Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 13th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SRET stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.