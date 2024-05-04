GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.