MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.10 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.88.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.