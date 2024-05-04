Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.11. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

