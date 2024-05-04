Gregg D. Adzema Sells 71,097 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

