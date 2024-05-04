Insider Selling: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Sells $1,137,920.00 in Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

