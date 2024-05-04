International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $51.34 Million in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,340,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 321,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 719,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.