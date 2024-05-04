Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,700 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jamf were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jamf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Jamf Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,889. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

