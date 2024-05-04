Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells 8,148 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

THC stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.