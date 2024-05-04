International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,614 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

