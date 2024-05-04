Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 7,000 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

