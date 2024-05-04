DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE DD opened at $77.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

