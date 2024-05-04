Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

