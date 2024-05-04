John Burns Sells 33,243 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 473,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 442,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

